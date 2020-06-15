UIC employee assistance and wellness resources

During the difficult times we are experiencing, and the stress created from uncertainty, we want to remind employees of the various options available for mental health assistance. Services provided through university resources that can be accessed virtually during the restrictions created by COVID-19 are listed below:

Employee Assistance Service (EAS)

365 Clinical Sciences North

820 S. Wood St.

(312) 996-3588

Department of Psychiatry

Neuropsychiatric Institute Clinic

912 S. Wood St.

(312) 996-2200

Other strategies for maintaining well-being involve staying connected to others, exercising, healthy eating, finding time to unwind and getting regular sleep. Other stress management techniques include mindfulness and deep breathing, or you may want to read the CDC guidance for coping with stress. We have also provided some useful links to UIC-produced coping resources:

School of Public Health

UIC Counseling Center

Center on Psychiatric Disability and Co-Occurring Medical Conditions

Michael Ginsburg, Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources