UIC employee named finalist in national Janitor of the Year contest

For 22 years, Rita Corona has gone above and beyond her job responsibilities as a building service worker at UIC. Now, she’s in the running for a nationwide Janitor of the Year contest—and she could win with your help.

The contest, which is sponsored by business service and product provider Cintas Corporation, asks voters to pick a top custodian or janitor from one U.S. elementary school or college. Vote online through April 20.

Corona is one of 10 finalists competing for the title.

Winners of the Janitor of the Year award receive $5,000 and another $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services for their school.

“I feel honored, humbled and proud,” Corona said about her nomination and status as a finalist. “I really like doing my work and doing it in the best way I can.”

Nominees are “those who work so hard year-round to make schools a safe, healthy, clean place for our children to learn,” said Jillian Baur, marketing manager for Cintas. “These janitors truly are a beloved part of their school.”

Corona, who has spent most of her time at UIC working in University Hall, is known for helping staff, students and guests find their lost or stolen items. She also gives small, impromptu Spanish lessons in the halls.

Her favorite part about her time at UIC is being able to interact with and learn about others.

“I think that’s why I love my job so much, because of the people,” she said.