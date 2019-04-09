UIC Employee Performance Program/ Annual Review

Dear Deans, Directors and Department Heads,

Supervisors are expected to provide employees with an annual performance review during the final quarter of the academic year, as required by Policy HR602: Employee Performance Review Process (see link below).

http://policies.uic.edu/uic-policy-library/human-resources/employee-performance-program/

Vice Chancellors and Deans will report compliance directly to UIC HR via an online certification form at the following link: https://uofi.uic.edu/fb/sec/8828956. Compliance must be reported no later than August 15, 2019.

The Employee Performance Program includes comprehensive guidance and tools to help supervisors deliver job performance feedback and documentation. Encouraging constructive feedback and coaching throughout the year improves employee learning and development, workplace engagement, and productivity. Details can be found on the UIC HR website Developing and Guiding Employees page at the following link: https://www.hr.uic.edu/developing_and_guiding_employees/.

Several webinar and classroom sessions are also available to help supervisors prepare for and conduct successful annual reviews, as well as learn the habits that lead to better employee performance management. Scheduled dates and times are located on the HR Training Calendar at the following link: https://www.hr.uic.edu/calendar_training.

For questions regarding this program, related forms, or to schedule training for your team, please contact Laurie Schellenberger, UIC HR Organizational Effectiveness, at lschell3@uillinois.edu or 312.413.9168.

Michael Ginsburg

Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources

For more information, please contact:

