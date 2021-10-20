UIC Energy Resources Center to help distribute energy savings kits

Since 2016, the UIC Energy Resources Center’s IE Kits program, sponsored by ComEd, has been providing advanced power strips, LED lightbulbs, faucet aerators, low-flow showerheads, and educational materials to income-eligible residents across Illinois.

“The purpose is to help alleviate monthly utility bill costs for households that are considered low-income,” said Oscar Mora-Diaz, senior energy engineer.

This year, the program is expected to distribute 60,000 kits to households across the ComEd territory. Additionally, the program is partnering with the Community and Economic Development Association of Cook County to distribute 2,000 kits at the Operation Warm event Oct. 23, hosted by the Chicago Housing Authority. The event takes place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at UIC’s Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum.

“UIC-ERC and CEDA will be participating in the event by distributing the IE Kits to income-eligible participants,” said Klaudia Kuklinska, research associate in the UIC Energy Resources Center “CEDA is the largest IE Kit distributor in the IE Kits program, and our UIC-ERC staff will be attending the event to help hand out the kits.”

For more information, visit the Energy Resources Center website.