UIC enhancing unified communications platform with Zoom Phone

Dear faculty and staff,

To align with the university’s goals to support accessibility, flexibility and agility, we are pleased to announce that Technology Solutions will be upgrading and transitioning the university’s telephone service to Zoom Phone, a cloud-based voice platform that combines traditional telephone service with the Zoom platform used for meetings. This change does not impact the phone service currently provided at UI Health.

What is happening?

This summer, Technology Solutions will begin work to transition all telephone service to Zoom Phone. Zoom Phone will be the university’s supported voice communication service and will be replacing Cisco phones, as well as any legacy phone service provided by AT&T. Technology Solutions is currently planning a phased transition over a one- to two-year period.

Why is this happening?

Due to various long-standing constraints, UIC has existed with multiple legacy phone services for many years and could not provide the flexibility required when COVID-19 forced changes to our university operations. Our post-COVID environment required a high level of flexibility to support the modern workplace, including new needs for faculty and staff and less interest in traditional phone services.

Zoom Phone allows UIC phone numbers to be delivered to computers and mobile devices using the Zoom application that is already downloaded by the majority of the UIC community for Zoom video conferencing. In cases where a more traditional handset may be required, Zoom Phone also supports a range of handsets.

With the adoption of Zoom as a video conferencing platform over the last three years, Technology Solutions also has an opportunity to modernize legacy systems and simplify myriad communication services. This transition also presents a long-term cost reduction opportunity for voice services and reinforces our mission to modernize campus services as part of the Forward Initiative.

Where can I get support?

At this time, no action is required. As the Zoom Phone service goes live and units begin to transition, our project management team and technical staff will work with units on appropriate transitions. Based on dialogue with peers from similar universities, we anticipate a smooth transition with significant user experience gains.

Please visit the IT@UIC website for more details, and anticipate more information in the coming months. In the meantime, submit any questions or concerns.

Regards,

Matt Riley

Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Innovation Officer

Jason Maslanka

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Technology Officer

For more information, please contact:

Matt Riley

ithelp@uic.edu