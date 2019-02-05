UIC Faculty Advisory Committee nominations

The campus Faculty Advisory Committee seeks nominations for faculty willing to serve in this major facet of shared governance at UIC. The committee is elected by the entire campus tenured and tenure-track faculty by a ballot election.

According to the University Statutes, Article II, Section 4, the Faculty Advisory Committee shall provide for the orderly voicing of suggestions for the good of the University, afford added recourse for the consideration of grievances, and furnish a channel for direct and concerted communication between the academic staff and the administrative officers of the University on matters of interest or concern to the academic staff.

In addition to hearing and making recommendations on faculty grievances and adding a voice in communicating the concerns of the faculty to the administration, the committee has been specified by the UIC Senate to provide hearings for and make recommendations on cases involving severe sanctions short of dismissal. The University Statutes, Article IX, Section 6 were amended to permit procedures that could result in the imposition of serious sanctions other than dismissal of a faculty member.

The committee is composed of nine tenured faculty members. To be eligible, faculty may not hold an administrative position and must have at least a 75 percent appointment. Terms are for three years and three members are elected each year. The University Statutes permit only two faculty members from any given college to serve at one time. Subsequent vacancies are filled from the list of nominees at the preceding election.

This year eight members of the faculty are to be elected. Based on vote totals and due to unfilled seats from previous elections, the three eligible nominees receiving the highest number of votes will be seated immediately to fill three-year terms ending in 2022; three nominees will be seated to two year terms ending in 2021; and two nominees will be seated to a one year term ending in 2020. The current members of the committee are: Maarten Bosland (MED)’20 and Barbara Risman (LAS)’19.

The current committee members strongly encourage you to participate in identifying faculty willing to serve the campus and faculty in this extremely important and sensitive role. Forms are available at: https://uofi.box.com/v/FACPetition

Nominees will be asked to provide a short biographical sketch (no more than one paragraph of six lines) which will accompany the ballots. Please call the Office of the Senate (312-996-2926) with questions. Nominations should be filed as a paper copy in the Senate Office, Room 513 UIC Student Center East (m/c 303) no later than Friday, March 15, 2019.