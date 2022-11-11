UIC Faculty Community Engagement Nominations for 2023-24

Dear Faculty,

We are pleased to request nominations for the 2023-24 UIC Community Engagement Faculty Award. This award was created to honor faculty for their achievements in areas of community-based research, scholarship, service, and teaching that addresses critical community needs, supports community advancement, and promotes collaboration among UIC and its community partners. The faculty member awarded will receive a one-time $5,000 payment.

Nomination guidelines and submission instructions can be found on the https://diversity.uic.edu/faculty/faculty-award-opportunities/uic-community-engagement-award/. Please carefully review the guidelines for submission requirements.

The deadline for the submission of nominations is Friday, March 3, 2023. Nominations should be submitted electronically as instructed in the guidelines. If you have any questions and/or concerns, please contact Karen Coicou at (312) 355-1308 or by email at coicou@uic.edu.

Thank you,

Amalia Pallares

Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Engagement

Karen Colley

Acting Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Karen Coicou

coicou@uic.edu