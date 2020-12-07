UIC faculty member part of 4 R&D teams launched by U of I System, Hebrew University

UIC assistant professor of pharmacology and regenerative medicine Kiwook Kim was among the University of Illinois System faculty to receive funding under an initiative to spur innovation and collaboration between the U of I System and Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Dr. Kim will collaborate with HUJI’s Simon Yona on a project to improve knowledge of monocytes to better understand their role in the inflammatory response. The program provides seed grants to researchers who are pursuing innovative technologies that can spur economic development, and required participation of at least one faculty member from a U of I university and at least one from HUJI. Proposals were centered around the topics of medicine, agriculture, data science, and artificial intelligence.

