UIC film historian elected vice president of German Studies Association

Sara Hall

Sara Hall, UIC associate professor of Germanic studies and director of the Moving Image Arts program, has been elected vice president (2021-2022) and president-elect (2023-2024) of the German Studies Association, or GSA.

The German Studies Association is the multi- and interdisciplinary association of scholars in German, Austrian, and Swiss history, literature, culture studies, political science, and economics, based in North America with membership across the globe. The GSA is a member of the American Council of Learned Societies, holds an annual conference, and publishes the journal the German Studies Review.

Hall is a film and television historian with a focus on Germany and Austria. Her research interests center on international silent film, contemporary German cinema and transnational film markets, and women film pioneers.