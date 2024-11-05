UIC gets spooky for Halloween

VIDEO
With costumes and sweet treats, UI Health staff put on a Halloween party for pediatric patients. (Martin Hernandez/UIC)
From witches and sharks to butterflies and french fries, UIC students, staff, faculty and even dogs celebrated Halloween in style this year across campus. There were plenty of colorful costumes and sweet treats for everyone.
At the Daley Library, dogs in costume were the highlight, for the Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest. Meanwhile, UI Health staff put on a Halloween party for pediatric patients.
The UIC School of Public Health handed out candy during their Treat Trek, and students danced in costumes and posed for photos in front of a spooky graveyard backdrop at the Nightmare on Halsted Street event at Student Center East.
And Halloween this year coincided with the reopening of UIC’s bowling alley, Millennium Lanes, at Student Center East. Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda cut the ceremonial ribbon and students crowded in for pizza and games.
See photos from this year’s Halloween celebrations in the gallery below.
Halloween coincided this year with the reopening of UIC’s bowling alley, Millennium Lanes, at Student Center East. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda, center right, cuts the ceremonial ribbon with Undergraduate Student Government Vice President Dilay Heybeli, in orange, to officially reopen UIC’s bowling alley, Millennium Lanes, at Student Center East. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Staff at the Richard J. Daley Library hosted a Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest on Oct. 31. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
An entrant in the Richard J. Daley Library’s Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest shows off his french-fry disguise. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Contestants pose for the camera at the Richard J. Daley Library’s Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest on Oct. 31. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
The UIC School of Public Health hosted a sweet Treat Trek for students for Halloween. (Photo: UIC School of Public Health)
UIC School of Public Health students show some of their Halloween goodies. (Photo: UIC School of Public Health)
UIC students, staff and faculty celebrated Halloween in style, dressing up as everything from an avocado to a suffragette. (Photo: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)
Students dressed up in creative costumes for the Nightmare on Halsted Street event at Student Center East. (Photo: Anna Dworzecka/UIC)
Students posed in costumes in front of a graveyard backdrop at the Nightmare on Halsted Street Halloween event. (Photo: Anna Dworzecka/UIC)
