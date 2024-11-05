UIC gets spooky for Halloween

With costumes and sweet treats, UI Health staff put on a Halloween party for pediatric patients. (Martin Hernandez/UIC)

From witches and sharks to butterflies and french fries, UIC students, staff, faculty and even dogs celebrated Halloween in style this year across campus. There were plenty of colorful costumes and sweet treats for everyone.

At the Daley Library, dogs in costume were the highlight, for the Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest. Meanwhile, UI Health staff put on a Halloween party for pediatric patients.

The UIC School of Public Health handed out candy during their Treat Trek, and students danced in costumes and posed for photos in front of a spooky graveyard backdrop at the Nightmare on Halsted Street event at Student Center East.

And Halloween this year coincided with the reopening of UIC’s bowling alley, Millennium Lanes, at Student Center East. Chancellor Marie Lynn Miranda cut the ceremonial ribbon and students crowded in for pizza and games.

See photos from this year’s Halloween celebrations in the gallery below.