UIC Help Center, unified IT website launching Feb. 22

Feedback from a campus-wide survey conducted by Technology Solutions has highlighted the UIC community’s need for a more streamlined way to find and access IT services, information resources and support.

Technology Solutions is proud to announce the launch of the UIC Help Center, a new website that provides a one-stop shop to find and request services, get support, and find answers, as well as a unified IT website that contains academic IT news, policies, announcements and other resources related to IT.

Powered by TeamDynamix, the UIC Help Center is replacing the help desk ticketing system (accc.helpdesk.uic.edu), the Technology Solutions Service Catalog (accc.uic.edu/services) and the Knowledge Base (answers.uic.edu) to centralize service information, consolidate support and improve your experience. This new tool will also enhance support operations and enable support staff to work cross-functionally and collaboratively with other IT units and staff.

The remaining content of the Technology Solutions website (accc.uic.edu) will be moving to a new unified IT @ UIC website that will represent all the various units and staff across the university that provide IT services, and also serve as a channel for the IT community to obtain and exchange information.

The TeamDynamix platform is being implemented in partnership with our peers across the UofI System (UIUC, UIS, AITS), and Technology Solutions is the first unit at UIC to move into this platform. Technology Solutions is working with units across UIC to add more service providers, including non-IT areas, over the coming months.

Part of this support transition also involves simplifying our contact methods and reducing the number of email addresses used to request IT support. Starting this week, if you contact central IT, you may receive automated replies from retiring inboxes to notify you of the upcoming changes.

Transition work to the UIC Help Center will be occurring on Saturday and Sunday, February 20th and 21st, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., which will result in some downtime for our website and support systems. We will send a campus-wide communication to notify the community of expected downtimes.

For more information on the UIC Help Center visit, go.uic.edu/introducing-uic-help-center.