UIC Heritage Garden receives honor

The UIC Heritage Garden was recently awarded the 2019 Chicago Excellence in Gardening Awards.

“The UIC Heritage Garden is a hands-on learning program with an internship program where students connect horticulture with environmental sustainability, cultural diversity and social justice,” said Rosa Cabrera, director of the Latino Cultural Center.

The UIC community can learn more about the Heritage Garden and urban gardening at the annual Harvest Festival from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 15, outside the UIC Latino Cultural Center, LC B2.

“The Heritage Garden expands UIC’s sustainability efforts with a justice framework that integrates social and environmental issues to reduce stresses and create a more livable and resilient city,” Cabrera said. “The program provides interns with an engaged-learning opportunity outside the classroom that strengthen their academic, professional, and leadership capacity.”

Starting in March, students can apply for the Heritage Garden internships. For more information, visit http://heritagegarden.uic.edu