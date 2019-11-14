UIC Homecoming Week celebrates ‘Wonder’

UIC students will be breaking in their dancing shoes as they spring into UIC Homecoming Week.

Nov. 15 is the official start of Homecoming Week, which will end on a celebratory note at the Homecoming dance Nov. 22. Other events include Hustle Up UH, Paint the Windows, Taste of UIC and a Flames basketball game.

“This year’s theme for Homecoming is ‘Wonder.’ Wonder is all about colors, abstractness and imagination. It’s a unique and fun take on homecoming,” said Tara Bolar, senior in communication and UIC Student Activities Board Main Stage committee chair.

Bolar hopes the events help students show off their school spirit.

“Homecoming Week is a great way for the student body to connect with the organizations here on campus and learn more about the culture and diversity that makes up UIC,” added Bolar, who also is the UIC Radio brand director.

For more information, visit go.uic.edu/hoco