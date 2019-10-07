UIC hosts HACU Youth Leadership Summit













The Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities held its “Students in STEM: Youth Leadership Development Forum,” Oct. 4 at the University of Illinois at Chicago for more than 500 local middle and high school students.

Students were welcomed by UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis and Amalia Pallares, associate chancellor and vice provost for diversity. HACU President and CEO Antonio R. Flores and Liliana Ornelas, program development manager from American Student Assistance, also spoke to the students about the importance of education.

The forum provides students exposure to science, technology, engineering and math career pathways while engaging in interactive academic activities. Topics and presentations included Health Sciences: Web of Care, An Engineering Expo, and Science on Fire.

Students also participated in a STEM fair to learn more about careers in the STEM fields and networked with UIC STEM faculty and students. The event was sponsored by General Motors and American Student Assistance.

Representatives from the HACU will be on campus Oct. 8 to provide information on HACU’s paid internship opportunities for Latinx college students. The event takes place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Cardinal Room, Student Center East. For more information, email frazinm@uic.edu