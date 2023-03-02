UIC hosts MVC Track and Field championship
UIC’s men’s and women’s track and field teams wrapped up a weekend of co-hosting and competing in the Missouri Valley Conference Championships. On Sunday, the Flames 4x400m women’s relay team was added to UIC’s history books as the second fastest indoor time.
On Monday several school records were broken and additions made to the top 10 all-time lists. Olivia Dumas (24.85) and Max Rivera (21.87) hold the top time in UIC history for the 200m. Nyarai Terry, Emma Creviston, Rosie Campbell-Watt and Sacrad Michelin all joined UIC’s top 10 performance list during championship weekend.
Day one highlights
Women:
- Dumas broke her own 200m record to remain number one in UIC record books (24.85). She placed 10th.
- Terry is now second all-time in UIC’s history books for the 60m hurdles. She clocked in at 8.94, coming in 10th place.
- Creviston’s mile time of 5:00.71 puts her second all-time in school history.
- In the 5000m, Campbell-Watt claims the second top time at UIC (17:23).
- Creviston, Kate Wojcikiewicz, Teresa Mejia and Cailyn Persinger represented the Flames in the distance medley relay team. Their time of 10:15 put them in sixth place.
Men:
- Rivera now holds the 200m record at UIC (21.87). He crossed the finish line 12th.
- Michelin’s 200m time 22.30 ranks him sixth all-time at UIC.
- Drey Maton, Trevor Tousana, Angel Solis and Daniel Chavez clocked in at 10:15 in the distance medley relay, to earn a sixth-place finish.
- Mark Lemke clocked in at 14:58 in the 5000m.
Day two highlights
Women:
- The 4×4 relay team with Bailey Moran, Brooke Klatkiewicz, Dumas and Wojcikiewicz is now the second fastest in school history. They crossed the finish line 3:54.47, giving them a ninth-place finish.
- Mejia’s time of 10:13.04 in the 3000m put her in 15th place.
Men:
- Maton clocked in 9th in the 3000m (8:25.45).
- In the triple jump pit, Georgios Siomos marked at 12.62m, placing ninth.
