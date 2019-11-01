UIC hosts Toys for Tots drive

The UIC community can donate toys on campus for the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign, sponsored by the UIC Office of Preparedness and Response.

Now through Dec. 2, UIC will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for children in need.

Drop-off boxes can be found at the following locations :

East side of campus:

Student Recreation Facility atrium

Latino Cultural Center, Lecture Center B lower level

University Hall, Room 1331 (13th floor) and 25th floor (Office of the Vice Chancellor for Advancement)

Physical Plant Building lobby



Student Services Building, room 2620

Wellness Center, 238 Student Center East

West side of campus:

Sport and Fitness Center atrium

Paulina Street Building, second floor

Marshfield Building, room 717

Paulina Street Building, room 109

College of Dentistry, room 404-A

Wood Street Parking Structure, room 122

Loop

John Marshall Law School main entrance, 300 S. State St.

Gifts will be collected for children up to 13 years old; no realistic-looking toy weapons or food will be accepted.

For more information, contact the Office of Preparedness and Response at ready@uic.edu, or visit ready.uic.edu.

