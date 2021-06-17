UIC housing law expert named ISBA legal education award winner

Allison Bethel

The Illinois State Bar Association’s Standing Committee on Legal Education, Admission and Competence (LEAC) has selected Allison Bethel, UIC clinical professor of law and director of the Fair Housing Legal Clinic, to receive the 2020-2021 LEAC Excellence in Legal Education Award. The award is designed to honor a law school program that emphasizes real-world skills for students.

Bethel, who has been with the law school since 2008, directs the Fair Housing Clinic’s work supervising students as they litigate fair housing cases. The center is dedicated to educating the public about fair housing law and providing legal assistance to private or public organizations that seek to eliminate discriminatory housing practices. The center was previously honored with the 2018 Illinois Department of Human Rights Human Rights Day Award.

Bethel and the center will be honored during an event this fall.