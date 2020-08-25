UIC Human Resources operations

As we start the fall semester, we wanted to give you an update on UIC HR operations. We continue to have many of our staff work remotely where possible. We do have several members of our Service Center rotate in the office on a weekly basis to ensure processes can be completed as efficiently as possible. Members of our Labor and Employee Relations Team also are rotating in the office as we are continuing bargaining for several units.

HRB remains closed to visitors and is currently only accessible by swipe access for staff working in the building. The easiest way to reach us is via email. We are expecting that most staff will be available between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. to respond to your emails, process transactions, etc. If you need to speak with a member of HR, please send an email to them and they will schedule a WebEx, Skype or other call with you.

Even though we are working remotely, all of our normal operations are fully functioning, so please continue to submit any HRFE transactions, requisitions for AP, CS, & EH hiring in Hire Touch, Criminal Background Checks and all other transactions using our various electronic systems. The “Hiring Chill” still remains in place, so please continue to evaluate your hiring needs and when submitting in Hire Touch please provide detailed justification for filling your positions.

The UIC HR Service Center will be available via phone and email and can be reached at (312) 413-3490. Background checks can be submitted via fax at (312) 996-3837. If fax is not available, requests can be submitted via PEAR. Please include the following HR Service Center staff on all PEAR messages pertaining to background checks: Lashonda Ash, Sonia Ocasio-Alvarado, Tanasia Burton-Richardson, Shelissa Rodriguez and Odell Richmond. Due to the sensitive information on the forms, please do not submit requests via UIC email.

Please note the following HR Service Center Listservs/Emails that you can email depending on the type of question:

Academic Inquiries (AP, Faculty, Grad, Postdoc): uichrservicecenter@uillinois.edu

Civil Service Processing Inquiries (not for Recruitment/Staffing): uichrscivilservice@uillinois.edu

Criminal Background Check Inquiries: cbcuichr@uillinois.edu

Tuition Waiver: uichrtuitionwvr@uillinois.edu

Employment Verification: verifyuicjob@uic.edu

SURS Disability: uichrsursapplication@uillinois.edu

The UIC HR Help Desk will be able to assist applicants and employees with the HR Systems support (Hire Touch, Banner, HR Front End, Tracker I-9, etc.). They can be reached at 312-413-4848 or uichrhelpdesk@uillinois.edu. For networking support (VPN, WiFi, etc.) please work with your individual unit technical support.

UIC HR Welcome Center staff will be available via phone and email to assist applicants and employees with applications and general HR support. In-person or walk-in support will not be available until normal business operations resume. Welcome Center staff can be reached at 312-996-0840 or uichrwelcomecenter@uic.edu. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.