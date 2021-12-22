UIC Human Resources winter holiday reduced schedule

UIC Human Resources (UIC HR) will observe the campus holiday schedule for non-essential services. UIC HR will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, and will reopen on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Several staff will be responding to email and voicemail during the break should urgent needs arise. Please see below for further details.

Compensation – Job Analysis and Hire Touch Position Approval

If you require immediate assistance during the holiday break, please contact Joe Railey, Director of Compensation via email at jrailey@uic.edu.

Criminal Background Check Processing

All Criminal Background Check inquiries can be sent to the CBCUICHR@uillinois.edu listserv during the holiday break. Background checks can continue to be submitted via HireTouch or manually via fax at 312-996-3837. Requests may also be submitted via PEAR under the PEAR distribution group of UICBackgroundChecks@uillinois.edu. Please note that this distribution group is for PEAR submissions only. Questions/inquiries should be directed to the standard listserv. If you require immediate assistance, please contact Odell Richmond, Director, HR Service Center, via email at odell@uic.edu.

Processing operations will resume on January 5, 2022.

HR Front End (HRFE) Transactions

HR Service Center staff will respond to urgent and immediate inquiries sent to the following listservs during the holiday break:

UICHRServiceCenter@uillinois.edu (Academic, Grad, and Faculty/Clinical/Research Hourly transactions) or UICHRSCivilService@uillinois.edu (Civil Service transactions).

Please reference the University Payroll and Benefits Important Year-End Deadlines for specific deadlines on adjustment processing.

Graduate Assistants

All continuing Graduate Assistants (GA) will continue to have the HRFE Reappointment transactions direct applied at the college level.

The first financial aid disbursement to student accounts for spring 2022 is on January 3, 2022. Graduate Assistants with spring appointments processed after this date will receive an initial bill. Once the GA appointment is processed, the tuition and service fee waivers will be applied by the Office of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships.

Recruitment and Staffing – Civil Service Holiday Hiring

Recruiters will be unavailable by phone during the holiday break. If you require immediate assistance, please contact Robby Toledano, Director of Talent Acquisition, via email at rtoled1@uic.edu.

Position Postings

Vacancies received by recruiters on or before December 20, 2021, that require posting will be posted before close of business on December 21, 2021.

Registers

The last day for freezing registers will be December 21, 2021.

Temporary Services/Extra Help – Holiday Hiring

If you require immediate assistance or have an urgent hiring need, please contact Shannon McGinnis, Deputy Director, via email at shanmcgi@uic.edu.

HRIS/Help Desk

If you require immediate assistance, please contact Ken Scott, Manager, HRIS via email at kenscott@uic.edu.

UIC HR Welcome Center – General Requests

If you require immediate assistance, please leave a voicemail message with the UIC HR Welcome Center at 312-996-0840. Staff will be periodically checking voicemail and will be able to address urgent, immediate requests.

Please contact Susan Balmes, Director of Budget, Finance and Administration at balmes@uic.edu if you have any questions or require further clarification.

We wish you a very happy holiday season and look forward to working with you in the New Year.