Dear Student:

If you are involved in any type of research project, creative activity or other independently mentored pursuit, this announcement is for you.

The 2020 UIC Impact and Research Day will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. This important campus-wide event showcases undergraduate, graduate and professional student research and engagement. It covers a broad range of scholarship and impact: Art/Design/Humanities; Business/Computer Science/Mathematics; Engineering/Physical Sciences; Life Sciences; and Social Sciences. Awards will be given in a variety of categories.

UIC Impact and Research Day provides students in all disciplines the opportunity to showcase their scholarly work both in and outside of the classroom, including research, service, study abroad, internships, student employment, creative activities, career development, leadership and more, in one of four formats.

Registration for the UIC Impact and Research Day is open as of January 31st, 2020. Further details on the event and specific instructions for participation are provided on the IRD website: https://research.uic.edu/impact-and-research-day/.

To register, please visit: https://go.uic.edu/irdsubmission.

UIC Impact and Research Day is presented by the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research, in partnership with the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs, the Office of Student Affairs and the Honors College. If you have questions regarding the 2020 UIC Impact and Research Day, please email ird@uic.edu. We look forward to seeing you and learning about your accomplishments in the spring!

Joanna Groden, Ph.D.

Vice Chancellor for Research

J.Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Connie Ping

ird@uic.edu