UIC innovates with GoTime employee time off reporting tool

It’s now easier for some UIC employees to request and report time off thanks to the innovative efforts of UIC Technology Solution’s Software Development and Delivery team. A custom-built application, GoTime, promises to serve as the most user-friendly time off reporting tool for UIC employees and HR yet.

Designed from scratch by UIC’s software development team, GoTime’s design and infrastructure make it agile and easy to update or integrate with other technologies, unlike older legacy tools. Developed, tested and launched within three months, the SDD team hopes this modern, flexible tool will be made available to more and more departments, accommodating various employee classifications.

The GoTime project owes its successful delivery to the SDD team’s dedication, as well as the support and commitment of Assistant Vice Chancellor for Human Resources Cheri Canfield.