Apply now for the UIC Innovation Chancellor’s Translational Research Initiative.

The CTRI program provides up to $25,000 to help prepare early stage projects for licensing and startup opportunities. Successful completion of the CTRI program prepares projects for future funding opportunities that support commercialization and increases the likelihood of a project receiving funding through the POC Awards Program. The program is managed in partnership with the Office of Technology Management.

Applications will be accepted until March 15.

For more information, please visit the UIC Innovation website or contact innovation@uic.edu.