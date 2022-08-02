UIC Innovation Proof of Concept Awards Program accepting applications

The POC Awards program accelerates the commercialization of technologies developed at UIC by bridging the funding gap that often exists between research and the marketplace. Over $4.8 million in POC funding has been awarded to advance UIC innovations to date, supporting the development of disruptive technologies across a wide range of areas — from therapeutics and medical devices to engineering technologies. The deadline to apply is Sept. 6.

Selected proposals will receive up to $50,000 to advance early stage research toward commercialization. Researchers can apply for an additional $150,000 to support further technology development after successfully completing the initial project. Funding helps awardees achieve milestones that increase the potential for licensing to a company or enable the formation of a startup.

To apply for POC funding:

Principal Investigator must be a full-time UIC faculty or staff member.

faculty or staff member. PI must have an invention disclosure on file with the OTM prior to the application deadline.

Project must be focused on commercial product development or testing.

Applications will be reviewed by an internal committee of UIC experts. Selected finalists will have an opportunity to pitch their proposal to an external panel of industry leaders and investors. POC awardees will be selected based on the project’s ability to successfully prepare the technology for commercialization within the proposed scope, requested budget and timeframe.