UIC Interim Chancellor Javier Reyes recommended as UMass Amherst Chancellor 

Javier Reyes, University of Illinois Chicago interim chancellor, has been recommended to serve as the next chancellor of the University of Massachusetts Amherst. The UMass Board of Trustees will vote on the appointment Thursday, Feb. 16.

Reyes has served as UIC’s interim chancellor since July 1, 2022, following the departure of Michael Amiridis for the presidency of the University of South Carolina. He is responsible for overseeing the university’s 16 academic colleges and academic health enterprise. He has worked closely with faculty, staff and students to ensure UIC fulfills its mission to provide an equitable and world-class education to its nearly 34,000 students.

Prior to his appointment as interim chancellor, Reyes served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UIC from Aug. 16, 2021, to July 1, 2022. As the university’s chief academic officer, he advised on matters of academic policy, strategic direction, enrollment management and academic resource planning.

“Javier Reyes has shown himself to be a rising star in higher education leadership and this opportunity at the University of Massachusetts Amherst is well-deserved,” University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen said.

“It is always bittersweet to see talented people earn opportunities outside the University of Illinois System – Javier’s innovative approach as both provost and interim chancellor at UIC will be missed, but it is gratifying to find that great institutions around the country and the world appreciate just how talented the leaders at work around the U of I System are. Congratulations to Javier and I wish him continued success.”