UIC Student Affairs is kicking off a “UIC is cannabis free” campaign to remind students that cannabis is not allowed on campus, including residence halls.

The passage of the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act legalized certain activities related to marijuana under Illinois state law beginning Jan. 1, but under the federal Controlled Substances Act, marijuana is classified as a Schedule 1 controlled substance and is illegal.

“The health and well-being of UIC students, faculty, and staff are critical components of the overall health of our community. Consequently, the University of Illinois at Chicago seeks to maintain a campus environment that is free of the illegal use of alcohol and other drugs,” the UIC Alcohol and Other Drug Policy states.

Student violations are subject to sanctions according to the Student Disciplinary Policy.