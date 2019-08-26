UIC is No. 5 in ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ Ranking

The University of Illinois at Chicago is ranked fifth in the “Best Bang for the Buck” rankings in the Midwest region by Washington Monthly magazine’s 2019 College Guide, released Aug. 26.

The “Best Bang for the Buck” Midwest category ranks 372 schools according to how well they “help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices.” The rankings are broken down by five geographic regions: Northeast, Southeast, South, Midwest and West.

“At UIC, we are committed to providing an affordable education for students,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “More than half of UIC undergraduates receive Pell grants to meet their educational goals, and we welcome the opportunity to provide them with the skills needed to make their dreams a reality.”

Additionally, UIC is ranked No. 31 among national universities and No. 18 among national public universities. Washington Monthly ranked four-year schools based on their contribution to the public good in three broad categories — social mobility (recruiting, enrolling and graduating low-income and first-generation students), research (research expenditures, number of bachelor’s recipients who go on to receive a Ph.D., faculty awards), and providing opportunities for public service (encouraging students to give back).

UIC also is ranked among the top 80 best colleges in the student voting category — a “first-of-its-kind set of metrics: how well colleges encourage their students to vote.”

To see all of the colleges ranked in the 2019 Washington Monthly College Guide and for detailed methodology, click here.