UIC IT service notices now available on the UIC Help Center

The UIC Help Center homepage has been updated to include a feed of UIC IT service notices from the IT@UIC website Service Status page.

UIC IT service notices contain reported outages, service maintenance notifications and important IT-related notices relevant to the UIC community.

Visitors can view reported outages at the UIC Help Center and select “Report an IT Problem” to report any IT issues they may be experiencing. Be sure to select sign in and log in using your UIC email or NetID and password to Report an IT Problem or Ask an IT Question.