UIC John Marshall Law School receives approval from Higher Learning Commission

The UIC John Marshall Law School — Chicago’s first and only public law school — has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission, the last step in the accreditation process.

UIC initiated informal discussions with John Marshall Law School leadership in 2016, with formal plans taking shape in July 2018, when the board of trustees of both the University of Illinois and the John Marshall Law School voted to create the UIC John Marshall Law School.

Since December 2018, the acquisition has been approved by the American Bar Association and the Illinois Board of Higher Education, and the University of Illinois Board of Trustees established a Juris Doctor degree for the law school in December.

The UIC John Marshall Law School, which welcomes its first class of students this fall, will continue to operate at its current downtown Loop location at the corners of State Street, Jackson Boulevard and South Plymouth Court and will become the 16th college at UIC.

John Marshall has a history of providing access to students from underserved communities, reflecting UIC’s mission. The acquisition will provide current and prospective law students with more affordable education, as well as enhanced student services, such as access to health care, recreational facilities, residence halls and college athletics. It also will create opportunities for interdisciplinary courses and new joint and dual-degree programs aligned with UIC strengths in the health sciences, engineering and technology, urban planning and public administration, the social sciences and business.

The new UIC law degree can be completed full time or part time and during the day or evenings. Students with undergraduate degrees in any discipline may apply.

For more information, visit jmls.uic.edu