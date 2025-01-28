UIC keeps its Silver Level Bicycle Friendly status

The University of Illinois Chicago again has been recognized as a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly University by the League of American Bicyclists. UIC earned bronze status in 2013 and silver status in 2016 and 2020.

At the silver level, universities must have implemented projects, policies and programs that show a strong commitment to cycling which can be seen in a significant number of people riding. The institution also must have a part-time to full-time bicycle coordinator, growing bicycling culture and bicycle advisory group that meets regularly.

Bicycle Friendly University applicants must meet five criteria and be especially strong in two:

Engineering: Creating safe and convenient places to ride and park

Encouragement: Creating a strong bike culture that welcomes and celebrates cycling

Education: Giving people of all ages and abilities the skills and confidence to ride

Evaluation and planning: Planning for bicycling as a safe and viable transportation option

Equity and accessibility: Supporting a bicycle-friendly America for everyone

“This important certification recognizes the hard work of many in UIC’s bike and planning communities and reflects UIC’s ongoing efforts to improve bike infrastructure on campus,” said Matt Rundquist, Planning, Sustainability and Project Management carbon-neutral program director at UIC.

The university has collaborated with the Chicago Department of Transportation and the Illinois Medical District to advocate for and install curb-protected bike lanes on Polk Street between Ashland and Western avenues. Similar infrastructure improvements are underway along Taylor and Harrison streets on the east side of UIC’s campus.

Last spring, Planning, Sustainability and Project Management joined UIC Student Affairs and Campus Recreation to host a Ride UIC event in which students and staff took a scenic ride to Lake Michigan.

“These initiatives, along with biking seminars that promoted sustainable transportation and rider confidence, supported UIC’s 2024 application,” Rundquist said.

The silver designation was issued by a review team of League of American Bicyclists staff, local cyclists and outside experts. Planning, Sustainability and Project Management bicycling intern Jigya Talwar helped with the 2024 application and coordinating other bike-focused initiatives.

“As one of the League’s highest-ranked urban universities in Illinois, retaining silver status sends a clear message that urban campuses can successfully serve a diverse range of road users,” Rundquist added.