UIC LALS, English scholar named fellow of the Rhetoric Society of America

Ralph Cintrón

Ralph Cintrón, UIC associate professor of English and Latin American and Latino studies, has been named a fellow of the Rhetoric Society of America, or RSA. The honor is one of the organization’s highest awards and recognizes his sustained and distinguished scholarship, teaching, and service to the field of rhetoric studies.

RSA fellows have produced scholarship in rhetorical studies that is remarkable for its quality and quantity, have participated in the work of the RSA, and have worked to increase the visibility and influence of rhetorical studies through public lectures, teaching, advocacy, or other activities.

The selection committee determined that Cintrón “represented the best of rhetorical studies and that his work — as a scholar, leader, and mentor —more than merited his designation as an RSA Fellow.”

Cintrón, who also serves as interim director of Latin American and Latino studies, is the author of “Angels’ Town: Chero Ways, Gang Life, and Rhetorics of the Everyday” and “Democracy as Fetish,” co-editor of “Culture, Catastrophe, and Rhetoric: The Texture of Political Action.” He served on RSA’s board of directors from 2006-2009 and has facilitated multiple workshops and seminars for the society.