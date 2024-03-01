UIC launches Grammarly for Education pilot program

Dear students,

Learning Technology Solutions is pleased to announce the Grammarly for Education pilot program at the University of Illinois Chicago — an Inspire Learning initiative that represents our commitment to leveraging innovative technology to enhance our academic environment and support student success.

What is Grammarly?

Grammarly is a software that offers real-time writing assistance, spell check and other advanced proofreading and editing capabilities across various platforms, including email, documents and more. With real-time suggestions, Grammarly assists in improving grammar, spelling and punctuation, providing a valuable resource to elevate the quality of your written communication.

What is the Grammarly for Education pilot program?

The Grammarly for Education pilot program will grant licensing to students for one year. The program aims to provide students with on-demand writing support, ensuring they have access to writing assistance whenever they need it. This initiative aims to empower students to enhance their writing proficiency, facilitating streamlined communication and fostering more effective content creation.

Throughout the program, LTS will conduct surveys and focus groups to collect feedback and input from students to understand Grammarly’s impact at UIC and determine if Grammarly enhances the academic experience.

What do I need to do?



Participation in the pilot program is voluntary, but your participation is encouraged, as it will be valuable and crucial to the program’s success.

If you would like to participate in the Grammarly pilot program, please:

Where can I learn more?

To learn more about the Grammarly for Education pilot program, please visit the Learning Technology Solutions Grammarly webpage.

LTS is dedicated to student success and strives to improve student experiences and inspire learning with digital applications and emerging technologies. We hope you adopt Grammarly and experience the difference it can make in refining your writing.



Bryan Libbin

Associate CIO for Academic Technology and Learning Innovation

For more information, please contact:

Bryan Libbin

lts@uic.edu