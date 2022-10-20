UIC Law students provide legal orientations for recent migrant arrivals to Chicago

UIC Law’s award winning International Human Rights Clinic is stepping up to advocate for the rights of migrant families to Chicago from Texas with their new Recent Arrivals project. Under the leadership of Sarah Davila, assistant professor of law and director of IHRC, students collaborate with different community organizations to bridge the gap between justice and immigration.

As part of the Recent Arrivals project, students — led by Alejandra Palacios, adjunct professor —collaborate with various city of Chicago volunteer initiatives to create large, pro bono events that engage families as they arrive at designated service centers. Though no individual legal advice is provided, students, under the supervision of a licensed professional, help families better understand the U.S. immigration process, their rights and legal options available to them, as well as any necessary next steps they should take.

Student clinicians work diligently to adjust to the needs of the communities as the project continues to evolve throughout the city of Chicago.

About IHRC

As part of UIC Law’s experiential learning curriculum, students participate in clinics to become equipped with the lawyering skills needed to be successful in the field. The nonprofit, nonpartisan legal clinic has a long-standing history of championing human rights in the U.S. and around the world, whether it is creating toolkit s and memorandums for litigation, or submitting briefs for international reporting. The Recent Arrivals project adds to a long list of project-based initiatives conducted by the IHRC, including support on behalf of Black Lives Matter and environmental justice and human rights advocacy in the U.N.

Looking to get involved or gain representation? Visit the IHRC webpage and download the brochure for more information.