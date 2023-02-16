UIC lecturer draws from experience to inspire students

Mark Hallenbeck, a lecturer in the UIC College of Engineering, found his passion for computer science when he impulsively decided to take an online introductory course during his undergraduate studies.

“I was hooked,” Hallenbeck said. “I was fascinated by the power of computing and addicted to utilizing it to solve problems. The combination of computer science and innovation has become the work of my life.”

Teaching the MENG 407 Innovation Tools and Methods course for the Online Master of Engineering with a focus area in AI and Machine Learning, Hallenbeck draws from his education and work experience to help his students see the application of what they are learning, especially when the connection is not always obvious.

Read a Q&A with Hallenbeck about the online degree program.