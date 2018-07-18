UIC library faculty member recognized by Illinois Library Association

Emily Johnson, regional health sciences librarian and assistant professor at the University of Illinois at Chicago libraries, is the winner of the 2018 Crosman Memorial Award from the Illinois Library Association.

The Crosman Award is named in memory of Alex Crosman, director of the Peoria Public Library at the time of his death in 1986. The award recognizes the achievements of the library workers who are new or relatively new to the field and encourages continued involvement in the profession. The award honors someone who has accomplished a great deal in a short time.

Johnson has worked at UIC since 2013 and demonstrated her leadership skills when she served as interim head of the Library of Health Sciences in Peoria from May 2015 to January 2016. Both at UIC and in her previous position at the Virginia Commonwealth University, Johnson has taken the lead in building relationships with faculty to improve access to library resources while also developing innovative curricular design programs, such as the NExT Target Outreach Project. She has volunteered or been appointed to professional leadership positions at the state, regional and national levels.

The Crosman Award will be presented Oct. 9 during the 2018 Illinois Library Association Annual Conference in Peoria.