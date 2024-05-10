UIC Library faculty win scholarly publishing awards

Anne Armstrong Will Midgley Kavita Mundle

UIC Library faculty members Anne Armstrong, Will Midgley and Kavita Mundle have been named the first- and second-place winners of the Illinois Association of College and Research Libraries People’s Choice Award in Scholarly Publishing. Their winning entries are:

First place: “Survive and Sustain: Adaptive and Innovative Library Instruction in the Time of COVID-19.” Authors: Christina Norton, Bradley University; Anne Armstrong, University of Illinois Chicago; Dee Anna Phares, Northern Illinois University; Kristin Allen, Harper College; Amy Hall, National Louis University; and Tish Hayes, Moraine Valley Community College.

Second place: “Cracking the Code on Acquisitions: Transitions from Voyager to Alma.” Authors: Will Midgley and Kavita Mundle, University of Illinois Chicago.

The annual People’s Choice Award in Scholarly Publishing gives academic and research librarians throughout Illinois the opportunity to read and evaluate scholarly works by their peers and vote on a favorite.

The winners will be featured in a future Illinois Association of College and Research Libraries Forum webinar. Details are forthcoming.

Read the full announcement on the Illinois Library Association website.