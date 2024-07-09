UIC Library of the Health Sciences selected for data training program

UIC’s Library of the Health Sciences will participate in training to support the All of Us Research Program, the National Institutes of Health project to study data from at least 1 million people in the U.S.

The University of Illinois Chicago Library of the Health Sciences has been selected as one of 10 institutions nationwide for the second cohort of the All of Us Data Training and Engagement for Academic Libraries Program.

The training program will support the All of Us Research Program, the National Institutes of Health’s endeavor to collect and study data from at least 1 million people in the United States and propel health research discoveries to enable novel forms of individualized health care. The research program is constructing one of the world’s largest and most diverse databases for health research, housed in the Researcher Workbench, a cloud-based platform.

“The Library of the Health Sciences is excited to have this opportunity to train UIC researchers to contribute to the All of Us initiative to diversify, and thus more accurately represent, U.S. populations in health care research,” said UIC Dean of Libraries Rhea Ballard-Thrower. “This effort is critical to increase our underserved community members’ access to equitable health care.”

Supported by the National Library of Medicine, the Academic Libraries Program will help campus librarians master the All of Us Researcher Workbench platform and teach these skills to others. By participating in this cohort, librarians at the UIC Library of the Health Sciences will not only enhance their own proficiency with biomedical and public health data, but also will help fortify research capabilities in our campus communities.

The All of Us Research Program dataset provides unparalleled access to a comprehensive, longitudinal dataset that is a valuable resource for students and faculty across various disciplines, including social sciences, biomedical sciences and public health. This dataset encompasses biological and social determinants of health data on a vast scale, offering insights as participants traverse through the stages of life.

The program offers professional development training, hands-on learning, peer-to-peer networking and technical support for the Researcher Workbench. Participants can become skilled users of biomedical and public health data, enhancing their institution’s research capacity and fostering meaningful use of the Researcher Workbench in their campus communities. The Library of the Health Sciences faculty will be conducting initial data-engagement activities with students and researchers in summer 2024.

The UIC University Library faculty members who helped secure funding for the training project and who will participate in it include Abigail Goben, associate professor; Amelia Brunskill, assistant professor; Rosie Hanneke, associate professor; Emily Gilbert, assistant professor; Emily Johnson-Barlow, associate professor; Holly Hudson, assistant professor; Sandra De Groote, professor; Deborah Lauseng, associate professor; Rebecca Raszewski, associate professor; and Donghua Tao, professor and associate dean.

Funding for this project was provided through the Oak Ridge Associated Universities in support of the National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine (Contract No. 75N97020A00017).

To learn more about the All of Us Research Program and UIC’s involvement, visit the UI Health and the UIC University Library websites.