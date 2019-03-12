UIC med students meet their match on Match Day

WHAT:

On Match Day, 177 fourth-year medical students at the University of Illinois at Chicago will learn where they have been accepted for residency training. The UIC College of Medicine is one of the largest medical schools in the U.S. and has educated approximately 60 percent of Illinois’ minority physicians.

WHEN:

Friday, March 15

10 a.m. to noon

Match results are opened simultaneously at 11 a.m.

WHERE:

UIC Isadore and Sadie Dorin Forum

725 W. Roosevelt Road

DETAILS:

Match Day takes place on the same day, at the same time, at medical schools all across the country.

Celebrating before and after the distribution of match results is a time-honored tradition.

Match Day is coordinated by the National Resident Matching Program, which aims to pair graduating medical students with residency programs in their chosen areas of specialty. The algorithm for placement is based on a variety of factors, including the students’ rankings of their program choices and the programs’ rankings of candidates.