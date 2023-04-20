UIC medical student named to Medical Research Scholars Program

Manuel Angel Cintron

Manuel Angel Cintron, a rising fourth-year medical student at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, was awarded a one-year research fellowship through the 2022-2023 Medical Research Scholars Program.



Cintron is working under the mentorship of Dr. Tiffany Powell-Wiley, scientific director of the Social Determinants of Obesity and Cardiovascular Risk Laboratory, to investigate cardiovascular health disparities affecting underrepresented populations. His lab focuses on immune cell functioning, epigenetics and the epidemiological study of differences in physical activity among racially underrepresented populations in the U.S.

He has future plans of engaging in translational and clinical research as a physician-scientist addressing health disparities, particularly within Latinx communities, to positively impact the health outcomes and health care policy initiatives facing underserved populations.