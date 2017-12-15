UIC-Monterrey tech partnership and Medical Research Summit

UIC has launched a major new partnership with the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) in Mexico, also known locally as Monterrey Tech. The first collaboration was a Medical Research Summit hosted by Monterrey Tech involving about 15 UIC faculty members from the College of Medicine, including Charles Ray, acting dean. The two-day Research Summit was held in Monterrey during Dec. 7-8.

In addition to research collaboration, UIC will be exploring ways to expand the partnership to include student exchange, faculty exchange and other collaborations.