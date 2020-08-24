UIC National Society of Collegiate Scholars recognized as Gold Star Chapter

UIC’s chapter of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars has been recognized as a Gold Star Chapter for 2019-2020 by the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

The National Society of Collegiate Scholars is a nonprofit honors organization that recognizes high-achieving undergraduates who excel academically during their first two years of college. The organization provides networking connections, scholarships, and leadership and service opportunities.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve as an adviser to the NSCS chapter and receive this prestigious designation,” said Keith Lewis, chapter adviser and director of community relations at UIC.

“I value supporting UIC students in developing as holistic beings through academic scholarship and community engagement.”

Gold Star status, which is highly coveted among the 320 chapters throughout the country, recognizes chapters for being leaders in implementing engaging, student-centered events on campus and in the communities.

“The chapter has truly proven their commitment to the ideas that NSCS holds dear,” said Scott Mobley, executive director of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.