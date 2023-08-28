UIC Night Ride service hours change

Dear students, faculty and staff,

After a successful summer pilot of a one hour earlier start time for our on-demand UIC Night Ride transportation service, we are pleased to announce that we will be implementing it as a permanent service hours change.

UIC Night Ride service hours will now begin at 10 p.m. and continue until 7 a.m. To request Night Ride service, download the TransLoc app.

Intracampus shuttle buses will continue normal operations until 11 p.m.

This service hours change is the result of a collaboration with UIC’s Undergraduate Student Government, which shares our commitment to ensuring the safety of the UIC community. We are grateful for their safety advocacy and look forward to continuing this important campus partnership.

For more information about the Night Ride and other campus transportation services, please visit the transportation website. Questions can be directed to rides@uic.edu.

Clarence Bridges

Executive Director, Facilities Management

Eric Phillips

Director of Transportation

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Krsticevic

sherylk@uic.edu