UIC Nursing midwives named 2022 ACNM fellows

(Top L-R) Elizabeth Muñoz, Pamela Pearson, Ellen Solis; (bottom) Erin Farah, Mary Dawn Koenig

By Deborah Ziff Soriano

Five faculty from the UIC College of Nursing were named to the 2022 class of fellows of the American College of Nurse-Midwives.

Fellowship in the American College of Nurse-Midwives is an honor bestowed upon midwives who have demonstrated leadership within ACNM, clinical excellence, outstanding scholarship and professional achievement.

New fellows will be inducted at the 67th annual ACNM meeting in Chicago, May 22-26.

The new UIC Nursing fellows include:

Instructor Erin Farah PhD ’16, MS ’05, BSN ’00, Mile Square Health Center-Main

Associate professor Mary Dawn Koenig , UIC College of Nursing

Instructor Elizabeth Muñoz , Carle Midwifery Services

Clinical assistant professor Pamela Pearson DNP '18, UI Health

Instructor Ellen Solis, Carle Midwifery Services

They join current faculty fellows Carrie Klima; Barbara McFarlin, and Judith Schlaeger.