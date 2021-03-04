UIC nursing, pharmacy and education rank among top global programs according to ‘QS World University Rankings’

Aerial view of the skyline at sunset from east side (Photo: Fan Wang)

The University of Illinois Chicago nursing program has been named one of the top 50 in the world, with a global ranking of 43, in the QS World University Rankings 2021. UIC’s pharmacy and education programs both have a global ranking of 53.

The rankings, compiled by global higher education analysts QS Quacquarelli Symonds, provide independent comparative analysis on the performance of 13,883 individual university programs attended by students at 1,440 universities in 85 locations across the world. QS Quacquarelli Symonds names the world’s best universities for the study of 51 academic disciplines.

Each subject ranking is developed by analyzing surveys of academics and employers to determine international reputation, research impact determined by citations per paper, and the H-index – which measures both the productivity and citation impact.

“Earning the QS World University rankings demonstrates how our commitment to excellence, achievement and diversity continues to be recognized internationally,” said UIC Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis. “We are a thriving academic environment built to promote student success and that is evident in our research impact, as well as our reputation among academics and employers.”

Photo by Mark Mershon, College of Nursing

In 2020, UIC was ranked 14th among public universities in the QS World University, USA ranking.

“It’s a great honor for us, but I’m not surprised given the stellar scholarship and engagement our faculty continues to achieve,” said Terri Weaver, dean of UIC’s College of Nursing. “Through research partnerships and consulting work, our faculty continue to lead in the international arena.”

UIC’s long history of providing nursing education, particularly at the doctorate level, has created a strong pipeline for nursing leadership around the world. Upon completing their education, many UIC alumni are appointed to leadership positions, including that of dean. They recognize the quality of the education that they received and send their students to UIC for their doctoral studies as well as support their faculty as visiting scholars, Weaver said.

“The international nursing community recognizes our history of being a robust research-intensive institution, and top-tier college of nursing” she added.

There are 28 academic disciplines from UIC that are in the 2021 subject rankings. For a complete list of rankings, visit topuniversities.com.

UIC, the second-largest university in Illinois, set a new record for the sixth year in row for the largest enrollment in its history. Total enrollment for the 2020 fall semester reached 33,518 students.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.