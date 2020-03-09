UIC Nursing to host MNRS annual conference

The UIC College of Nursing is proud to be the lead host of the Midwest Nursing Research Society’s 44th Annual Research Conference, being held Apr. 1-4 in Schaumburg, Illinois.

MNRS is a premier nursing research organization, with 1,230 members from around the Midwest. Conference co-hosts are Loyola University Chicago Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing and Rush University College of Nursing.

“Hosting this scientific conference is a perfect role for our research-intensive college,” says UIC Nursing Dean Terri Weaver. “And it’s an honor to stand side-by-side with Loyola and Rush, welcoming peer scholars to our hometown to showcase significant, novel research.”

UIC Nursing Collegiate ProfessorShannon Zenk, will deliver the opening keynote address, focused on the conference theme, Advancing Nursing Research with Diverse Populations. Inducted into Sigma’s International Nurse Researcher Hall of Fame in 2019, Zenk will deliver her address, Neighborhood Research to Advance Health Equity, on Apr. 2, at 8:30 a.m.

“Each year at the annual conference, I am astounded by the research that our members are sharing,” says Cindy Anderson, president of MNRS. “We’re grateful to UIC Nursing, along with Rush and Loyola, for taking the lead on this year’s conference.”

Highlights of the conference include paper presentations, poster discussions and poster presentations that cover all 19 of the MNRS Research Interest Groups.

Full conference details can be found at the 2020 Annual Conference webpage.