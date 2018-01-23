UIC partners with Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital to provide training opportunities

UIC College of Medicine faculty, students and residents will be able to take advantage of new research and clinical training opportunities in rehabilitation medicine at Schwab Rehabilitation Hospital, part of Sinai Health System. Under the new partnership, Schwab rehabilitation residents will have the opportunity to expand their clinical rotations at the University of Illinois Hospital and Schwab attending physicians will obtain academic appointments at the UIC College of Medicine.

Dr. Jeffrey Loeb, the John S. Garvin Endowed Chair in Neurology and Rehabilitation in the UIC College of Medicine is excited about the new opportunities the partnership affords.

“Our academic partnership with Schwab allows us to provide new training options to our faculty, students and residents at one of the best rehabilitation hospitals with some of the most outstanding physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians in the area,” said Loeb. “Schwab’s residency program in physical medicine and rehabilitation is one of the top residency programs of its kind in the country.”

“The opportunity to engage in a strategic, synergistic academic relationship is a win-win opportunity for both organizations,” said Dr. Michelle Gittler, medical director and chairman of physical medicine and rehabilitation and director of the physical medicine and rehabilitation residency training program at Schwab.

Schwab offers patients comprehensive inpatient rehabilitation services including acute and sub-acute services to patients coming out of intensive care, transplant patients, trauma patients, stroke and spine injury patients and others with complex disabling conditions. Schwab also provides outpatient therapy including neurologic therapy, musculoskeletal therapy, hand therapy, urogynecologic therapy and pediatric therapy services.

“Hospitals and insurance companies are pushing for patients to have shorter lengths of stay, so we need to get patients better faster,” said Loeb. “Schwab has an excellent track record, with more of their patients going home after making significant functional gains compared to other rehabilitation centers in the region. We are incredibly proud of this new collaboration that complements our substantial growth at the College of Medicine and look forward to great things ahead.”

Loeb and Gittler look forward to expanding the partnership between the UIC College of Medicine and Schwab to include the development of research programs and new training and research opportunities for allied health students, including occupational therapists, physical therapists and nurses.