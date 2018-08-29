UIC Police deliver donations to Pacific Garden Mission

Photos: Jenny Fontaine

UIC Police donated more than 630 shower shoes to the Pacific Garden Mission Aug. 29, relieving the homeless shelter of a longtime shortage.

The gift was made possible thanks to the UIC Police Department’s Policing and Community Engagement Unit, which led a donation drive for the shoes on campus from June to August with help from the campus and local communities.

“Some people from the shelter were using the shower shoes as their everyday footwear, and this allows them to have a nice inventory,” said Todd Edwards, lieutenant of support services for UIC Police.

Edwards hopes that the donation can inspire more philanthropy.

“It was a nice gesture from our community and beyond, and hopefully people understand that there’s a need all year round,” he added. “We’ll be doing this again next year.”