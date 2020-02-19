UIC Police deliver donations to senior housing complex







On Feb. 14, UIC Police shared the love with nearly 200 residents of the George Collins Senior Housing Complex, 1401 S. Blue Island Ave., gifting them with donations collected from their recent toiletry drive.

The drive was facilitated by the UIC Police’s Policing and Engagement (PACE) unit, which accepted donations over a three-week period on campus.

“Initiatives like this demonstrate why UIC is second to none when it comes to supporting our local community and working as one to achieve the greater good,” said Ofcr. Christopher Eterno, UIC Police PACE unit.