UIC Police Department organizes ‘Neighbors in Need’ blanket drive

On April 22, there was a large fire at the Congress George W. Collins Apartments, 1401 S. Blue Island Ave. The complex provides affordable housing for senior citizens, and due to the fire, several residents were displaced while others remain in the hospital due to their injuries.

As part of its community outreach efforts, UICPD’s Police Advancing Community Engagement unit is partnering with the Chicago Police Department’s 12th District CAPS unit to collect new or gently used blankets and comforters to assist these seniors in need. Donations should be clean with no holes, tears, rips, or stains and can be made at the UIC Police Station, 943 W. Maxwell St., by requesting to speak with a P.A.C.E. officer.

“We’ve had a donation drive for the seniors at Collins in the past,” UIC Police Officer Christopher Eterno said. “When I heard about the fire, I reached out to the building manager, Melissa Kelly, to see if there was anything our department could do to help. Melissa said that their most urgent need at this time were blankets and comforters, so that’s why the blanket drive was created.”

For more information about how to donate or other ways to help, please contact the P.A.C.E. unit at uicpdpace@uic.edu.