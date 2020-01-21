UIC Police launch drive to benefit seniors in community

Officer C. Eterno of the UIC Police P.A.C.E. unit

Donate toiletries on campus through Feb. 12 to benefit senior residents of the George W. Collins Housing Complex, 1401 S. Blue Island Ave.

The donation drive is led by the UIC Police Department’s Policing and Community Engagement Unit (P.A.C.E).

“As part of its mission, the UIC Police Department works to create an enriching quality of life for not only the campus community, but also its surrounding neighborhoods,” said Officer C. Eterno of the P.A.C.E. unit. “This toiletry drive allows the UIC Police Department to add value to the lives of the senior residents living at the George W. Collins Housing Complex by simply meeting their most basic needs. As public servants, it is our pleasure to serve them.”

Donated items should be new and unopened. Items needed include toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash, deodorant, paper towels, dish towels, toilet paper, cotton swabs, bandages, laundry detergent, fabric softener, bleach, dish detergent, soap and body wash, air fresheners and cleaning supplies.

Boxes to collect the toiletries are available on the east and west sides of campus. For more information, call (312) 996-6779.

Donation locations: