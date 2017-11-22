UIC Police launch jeans donation drive

UIC Police launched a donation drive today to help men at the Pacific Garden Mission stay warm this holiday season.

The campaign, which lasts through Dec. 13, asks people to donate used or new jeans to benefit men at the homeless shelter on the Near West Side. Donations will address a shortage of this essential clothing item at the facility.

“These men have limited resources,” said Todd Edwards, lieutenant of support services for UIC Police.

The Pacific Garden Mission provides temporary living spaces, resources and other services to hundreds of people facing a variety of hardships. Adult males make up approximately 90 percent of that population, according to Edwards.

After finding that the shelter was in need of jeans, the department’s Policing and Community Engagement (PACE) unit decided to lead the donation effort.

“We just want to bring awareness to the community, and we want to help,” Edwards said.

The goal is to deliver at least 200 serviceable jeans to the shelter by Christmastime.

Collection boxes for donations are located at six locations on the east and west sides of campus and one location in University Village.

East side locations

Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

Student Residence and Commons South (main housing desk, second floor), 700 S. Halsted St.

UIC Police Station (lobby area), 943 W. Maxwell St.

West side locations

Student Center West (main entrance), 818 S. Wolcott St.

UI Hospital (main entrance), 1740 W. Taylor St.

Clinical Sciences Building (main entrance), 840 S. Wood St.

University Village location

University Commons Management Office (lobby)

For more information about the drive, call UIC Poilce’s PACE office at (312) 996-6779.